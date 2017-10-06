Did you spot Sherlock’s Sian Brooke in The Moorside?

Sian Brooke, Sherlock’s master of disguises Eurus Holmes, has taken on another face: Natalie Brown in The Moorside.

The actress who fooled viewers with her portrayal of John Watson’s therapist, John Watson’s mistress and Sherlock Holmes’s sister, can be seen in the BBC drama following the fake kidnapping of Shannon Matthews. Brooke plays Natalie Brown, a neighbour of Shannon’s mother Karen.

Interestingly, she’s not the only hard-to-spot famous actress in The Moorside cast. While many may recognise Sheridan Smith as Julie Bushby, there’s another familiar face on the show – Gemma Whelan aka Yara from Game of Thrones – as Karen Matthews.

Hats off (and clever cosmetics on) to the make-up department here.

The Moorside is on 9pm Tuesdays, BBC1