Michelle Rodriguez threatens to quit Fast & Furious if they don’t “show some love to the women” in the next film

Michelle Rodriguez has given the Fast & Furious franchise an ultimatum: “Show some love to the women… or I just might have to say goodbye.”

The actress has starred in six Fast & Furious films as Letty Ortiz, the love interest of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, but on Tuesday – the day of the eighth film’s digital release – Rodriguez made an announcement on Instagram…

F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years… One Love 🤘🏼❤️🤗🙏🦄✨🌍🙊🤔 A post shared by Michelle Rodriguez (@mrodofficial) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:43am PDT





While the franchise has added more women to its male-dominated cast over the years, such as Gal Gadot, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren, that doesn’t mean that it passes the Bechdel test: where a movie features a certain number of minutes in which at least two women talk to each other about something besides a man.

“I’ve been making movies with Jordana, who plays the sister of Dom Toretto, for 16 years and I can count on one hand how many lines I’ve had to her,” Rodriguez told Entertainment Weekly. “I think that’s pathetic and it’s a lack of creativity.”

She then went on to speak about how her making a stand could help other women in the industry. “It does weigh heavy on my head — especially in the male-dominated environment that I work in,” she said.

“At the end of the day, the only leverage I have as an individual is my participation. That’s the only leverage I ever use with anything. It’s like, look, this doesn’t agree with my ethics, my morals.

“My heart doesn’t feel right doing this in front of millions of people, so I can always oblige myself and depart because money, to me, isn’t as important as my lines that you’re not allowed to cross.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries?list=PLbs-Pk9dtKb8YP3Qd5UDiUQqkuzd776iF&showinfo=0?ecver=1