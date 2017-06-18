Love Island 2017 contestants: Sam Gowland

Age: 21

Twitter: @SamGowland123

Occupation: Oil rig worker

From: Middlesborough

If he could describe himself in three words, Love Island's Sam would use at least four

"I'd say outgoing, love getting absolutely mortal, and just absolutely quality craic."

Sam claims he’s “a little bit different to everyone else”...

.... which explains why, just like every other reality TV show star in history, one of his go-to phrases is “at the end of the day”.

He employs everyone’s favourite line when describing how determined he is to win Love Island. “And if I have to step on someone’s toes to that that, then I will do,” he says.

Why does he want to win so badly?

He claims it's to prove that he can do it, because he’s spent years watching the show and thinking he’d definitely take top honours.

Why hasn’t Sam been on Love Island before then?

He had a girlfriend, y’see. A serious girlfriend, who he broke up with last September because he’d cheated on her on a holiday and realised the spark was gone.

Problem is, he allegedly never actually told her he’d cheated on her, deciding it was better to tell her via the Love Island publicity campaign. Charming.

A post shared by AILISH (@ailishshaw) on May 30, 2017 at 12:39am PDT

He says nobody's ever really done anything romantic for him and is eager to find a woman who gets that it works both ways. His ex-girlfriend disagrees on that one too.

How does this, er, Prince Charming woo women then?

Fancy dinners? Grand gestures? Nah, the self-titled serial dater says he’s not got the patience for that. “My attention span's not that good so to be honest, I generally only manage one date with a girl, or two at a push. I get bored easily.”

What happens when he gets bored?

“I just ignore their texts. I know that's a bit mean. I like a bit of a chase, you see. I do alright with girls. If I want it, I get it.” Be still our beating hearts…

Who would he actually text back, then?

Most likely his celebrity crushes, “Margot Robbie and Emily Ratajkowski. She's mint.”

And what kind of woman could claim his heart in the villa?

One who doesn’t swear too much, and who can have a decent conversation with him.

He’s not too concerned about the whole thing, though. “If you get pied on telly, then that's fine!” he says. “I don't take anything personally.”

