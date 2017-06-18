Love Island 2017 contestants: Olivia Attwood

Age: 26

Instagram: oliviajade_monstergirl

Occupation: Motorsport Grid Girl

From: Surrey

Where have I seen Olivia before? If you’re a big fan of non-specific ‘fashion brands’ you might recognise her. Asked what her claim to fame is, she said: “Probably the modelling that I have done – some of the fashion brands I’ve worked for have big followings.”

How she thinks boys would describe her: “They would say I’m fun, I’m down to earth, I’m always up for a laugh.”

…and how she’d describe herself: “Fun, kind and a bit of a dickhead”

What she hates in a bloke: “Someone that takes themselves really seriously without a sense of humour. Also someone not particularly intelligent. I do seem to go for the same guys again and again.” So to find a smart, brilliant and different type of man… she decided to come on Love Island.

Olivia doesn’t really “do chat-up lines” and her biggest turn-off is “stuck-up guys”, although the chaps in the villa are going to have their work cut out impressing her, as even seeing a show in Las Vegas just isn’t good enough...

“I don’t really like dates generally,” she says. “I don’t like going on formal dates. I went to the theatre with someone and fell asleep. We were in Las Vegas and it was a circus show, but I was really hungover. Suffice to say it was the only date we went on.”

Olivia also says she likes “old fashioned romantic gestures” – and yet is bloody terrified of talking to boys face to face.

Asked what her biggest fear about being in the villa is, Olivia says: “Dating without things like WhatsApp, because usually you have a little stalk or you build off a flirty Snapchat but it will be very different getting to know them purely face-to-face.”

And don’t worry, Olivia definitely isn’t going on Love Island for the fame, potential prize money or a slot on CBB this summer. “For the experience,” she says. “This is me on my own. I want the life experience to look back on.”

Anything else I should know? Her party trick is getting her boobs out.

Love Island 2017: meet the contestants