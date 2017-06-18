You've heard of the monster that inhabits the Loch Ness – is this series is even scarier?

What time is The Loch on TV?

The new series continues on Sunday 18th June at 9pm on ITV.

What is it about?

Think Hamish Macbeth meets Hinterland stopping at Broadchurch. The Loch tells the story of the search for a serial killer in a quiet Scottish town after the body of local man Niall Swift is found at the foot of Carn Mohr Mountain. Shortly afterwards, a human heart is found on the beach. The local community is shattered and the police force must get to the bottom of this chilling incident before the killer strikes again.

Who's in the cast?

The town's detective will be played by Laura Fraser (A Knights's Tale), and the DCI by Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey). Other actors include John Sessions, Don Gilet and Gray O'Brien. Meet the full cast here.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and it makes Scotland look rather breathtaking. You can view it just below: