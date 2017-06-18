Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomilnson are back on our screens – but what can we expect from the new series?

What time will Poldark be on TV?

Poldark series three continues on Sunday 18th of June at 9pm on BBC1.

What's going to happen?

Ross and Demelza will continue to rebuild their marriage after a tumultuous series two – away from newlyweds Elizabeth and George – but a brace of new characters arrive in Cornwall to stir up trouble.

Eleanor Tomlinson (who plays Demelza) revealed to us back in January that the new series has "darker tones", more "love and romance" and "new challenges". Watch the full interview below:

Will there be more six packs?

We've got bad news...

Will there be a fourth series?

Yes. And probably a fifth, too.