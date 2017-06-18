Meet Jack Goodacre. He’s the mini-rockstar who blew absolutely everyone away on pint-sized singing competition The Voice Kids.

Firstly, the 11-year-old managed a clean sweep of button presses at his blind audition, turning chairs of coaches will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones with his cover of Tom Petty’s Free Falling…

And then something truly incredible happened. After revealing he played rock covers in a band with his dad, Jack was invited for an on-stage jam with McFly muscian Jones.

The song choice: Guns N' Roses classic Sweet Child of Mine. The execution: perfect. Jack delivered a face-melting solo, rocked out with one of his role models and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

And viewers at home were completely swooned...

Oh my! This kid on @thevoicekidsuk is incredible!! — Candice-Jade (@candice201990) June 17, 2017

Jack has Great voice he got swag! Brilliant voice a little rock star in the making! 👏🏻 #TheVoiceKidsUK — Mitchell WEBB (@MitchellWebb85) June 17, 2017

Others couldn't believe how darn cute the new musical duo were together.

The end of #TheVoiceKidsUK had me crying. Danny and Jack was so sweet. — Rachel Elizabeth (@RachelLizzie_x) June 17, 2017

Oh my god he's so cute I CANT TAKE IT. #TheVoiceKidsUK — charlie j ✨ (@charliejmua) June 17, 2017

Omg Jack brought a tear to my eye he is amazing!! So glad his dreams come true aww to cute 💖 #TheVoiceKidsUK — LMcG (@McGL83) June 17, 2017

Danny singing while the kid plays his guitar has made my night 😍yassss #thevoicekidsUK @itsDannyJones — char (@xxcharhughes) June 17, 2017

However, viewers shouldn’t be too surprised Jack pulled it out of the bag: he’s currently performing in the School of Rock stage show on London’s West End as lead guitarist Zack.

He’s even currently working on his debut EP…

Laying down some vocals tonight for my EP ! It's getting there :) #jackgoodacremusic #studiolife #recording #singersongwriter #thevoicekidsuk #gibsonguitaruk #schoolofrockuk A post shared by Jack Goodacre (@jackgoodacremusic) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

In short, expect the little guy to reach the big time VERY soon…

Little blues jam with my wah wah pedal #laneyamp #gibsonlespaul #11yearoldguitarist #jackgoodacre #blues #rocknroll #rockstar A post shared by Jack Goodacre (@jackgoodacremusic) on Sep 10, 2016 at 5:01am PDT

The Voice Kids continues Saturday on ITV, 7.30pm