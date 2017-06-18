Meet Jack Goodacre. He’s the mini-rockstar who blew absolutely everyone away on pint-sized singing competition The Voice Kids.
Firstly, the 11-year-old managed a clean sweep of button presses at his blind audition, turning chairs of coaches will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones with his cover of Tom Petty’s Free Falling…
VIDEO
And then something truly incredible happened. After revealing he played rock covers in a band with his dad, Jack was invited for an on-stage jam with McFly muscian Jones.
The song choice: Guns N' Roses classic Sweet Child of Mine. The execution: perfect. Jack delivered a face-melting solo, rocked out with one of his role models and received a standing ovation from the crowd.
VIDEO
And viewers at home were completely swooned...
Others couldn't believe how darn cute the new musical duo were together.
However, viewers shouldn’t be too surprised Jack pulled it out of the bag: he’s currently performing in the School of Rock stage show on London’s West End as lead guitarist Zack.
He’s even currently working on his debut EP…
In short, expect the little guy to reach the big time VERY soon…
The Voice Kids continues Saturday on ITV, 7.30pm