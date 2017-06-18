Aidan Turner’s Ross Poldark has galloped back into our lives and Team RadioTimes.com couldn’t be happier about it.

Series three got off to a cracking start on Sunday June 11th and as war threatens to cause chaos both at home and abroad, we’re taking a look ahead to the next action-packed instalment.

Will the truth about Elizabeth’s baby finally be revealed? Will Drake and Sam Carne reignite the smouldering Poldark-Warleggan feud? And what will become of Caroline and Dwight?

Join us for a spoiler-free chat about what's on the cards for our favourite Cornish captain and his friends and family in episode two of the Radio Times Podcast.

