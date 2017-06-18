Amazon Prime Video is set to deliver a welcome boost to its movie collection in June with a host of modern greats and classic movies hitting the on demand service, as well as season two of hit comic book series Preacher starring Dominic Cooper.



Get to know the best releases below, and also remember that if you're an Amazon Prime member in the UK, you now have access to a whole load more TV courtesy of Amazon Channels. Want to know more? Click here.

Friday 2 June

Long Strange Trip A sprawling, four-hour-long documentary on psychedelic rock legends the Grateful Dead. The early verdict? It’s worth your time.

Le Mans: Racing is Everything Amazon has built up a devoted petrolhead following with The Grand Tour. This might help fill the void. The documentary traces the drama and the danger of the Le Mans 24 Hour endurance race. Check out the trailer below.

Saturday 10 June

Rush (2013) Ron Howard’s thrilling dramatisation of one of the greatest rivalries in sport, between Formula 1 drivers Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl) and James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) in the 1970s.

Wednesday 14 June

A Clockwork Orange Stanley Kubrick’s dystopian classic is not for the faint of heart: "Kubrick's vision is a thing to behold; whether or not it's an actual masterpiece is still up for debate."

Wednesday 21 June

Falling Down An unemployed former defence worker (Michael Douglas) treks across Los Angeles wreaking violent havoc.

Mars Attacks! An immense ensemble cast lines up for this comic sci-fi flick, including Jack Nicholson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Glenn Close, Danny DeVito and Natalie Portman. It’s over the top, even by Tim Burton’s standards, but it’s appeal endures.

Saturday 24 June

Mad Max: Fury Road The vast, barren landscapes of Fury Road demand the biggest screen in your arsenal for full effect. A post-apocalyptic epic starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron.

Monday 26 June

Preacher Dominic Cooper returns as the Texas priest with a special set of skills. The series is created by US network AMC, but will air weekly on Amazon Prime Video here in the UK. Season one's available now in full if you haven't dived in yet.

Tuesday 27 June

Train To Busan

A South Korean take on the zombie genre that packs in as many thrills and as much character-driven drama as any episode of The Walking Dead.

Wednesday 28 June

American History X

Edward Norton stars as a swastika-toting neo-nazi in Los Angeles.

20th Century Women

A coming-of-age indie flick about a young boy raised by women in California in the late 1970s. Starring Annette Bening, Greta Gerwig and Elle Fanning.

Friday 30 June

No Stone Unturned: The Loughinisland Story

Alex Gibney’s doc, about the unsolved murders of six men in Northern Ireland in 1994, was pulled from the Tribeca Film Festival this year as a result of ongoing legal issues surrounding the case. If it’s nearly as incisive as his Scientology doc, this will likely be a must-see.

The Dark Knight Rises

The culmination of Christopher Nolan’s beloved noir Batman series, starring Christian Bale, Tom Hardy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

All or Nothing If you're an NFL fan, go deep with this eight-part series following one team throughout the course of an entire NFL season. The first season focussed on the Arizona Cardinals; now it's the turn of the LA Rams.