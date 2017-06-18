Next week's episodes of EastEnders will see Sharon grow increasingly determined to find out about what really happened between Louise and Keegan.

Fans have already seen Keegan arrested on suspicion of rape following claims he'd made about sleeping with Louise at a recent party, only for her to be too drunk at the time to now remember the encounter.

Prior to his arrest, Keegan told mum Karen that he'd been making a so-called joke and that he'd never actually slept with Louise at all. But that didn't stop the police from putting him in handcuffs.

Scenes to be shown tomorrow will Sharon aim to get to the truth, but a discussion at the Taylors' house soon becomes heated.

In the end, Sharon learns some surprising information which could call Keegan's claims into question. Just what does he have to say for himself?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.