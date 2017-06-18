The Master. He’s back. John Simm’s malevolent Time Lord has returned to wreak havoc on the known Whoniverse and beyond with his newly-grown goatee.

Well, not quite yet: he's in next week's Doctor Who episode. But in the trailer for that instalment – broadcast at the close of this Saturday's Scottish sci-fi tale of the Roman Ninth Legion – viewers glimpsed the villain’s return.

The rogue Gallifreyan – and previous regeneration of Missy – may have only said three fantastic words (“give us a kiss”), but it was enough to electrify each and every Whovian…

Me when John Simm's Master showed up in the trailer for next week's episode though: #DoctorWho #TheEatersofLight #WorldEnoughandTime pic.twitter.com/LkYQOsIS3O — Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas1994) June 17, 2017

Shouting "YES" when John Simm showed up in the 'Next Time' trailer #DoctorWho — Callum (@CIMcAdie) June 17, 2017

The trailer for next week's #DoctorWho got me like pic.twitter.com/XYFaWtRyPY — Rayven (@RavRadSolutions) June 17, 2017

I want to kiss that Next Time trailer to death. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/NhwzL4m7Uq — Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) June 17, 2017

Although some were already nervous about what nasties The Doctor's old-time-and-space nemesis would have in store...

But many more vented their excitement with some A-game gifs...

HOLY PLOP SNACKS I CANT DEAL WITH THE NEXT TIME TRAILER!!! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/CvFSscHBKJ — Richard Orr (@RickyOrr) June 17, 2017

My Reaction at the end of The Next Time Trailer 🙌🎉🎉😱😱😱😉🙏 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/pnzkmo8uNT — Ciaran (YouTuber) (@ComedianNotso) June 17, 2017

Of course, The Master wasn't the only baddie of old to add a liberal dose of dread to the trailer. The Mondasian Cybermen, a foe we haven't seen for 50 years, are making a bloodcurdling comeback. And everyone can't wait...

Old Cybermen AND The Master in next week's #DoctorWho?? pic.twitter.com/u4kCE6GhAN — Chris Twigger (@CTwiggerWWE) June 17, 2017

The trailer for next weeks episode...!!! Return of the chilling Mondasion Cybermen!!! #DoctorWho #worldenoughandtime pic.twitter.com/kIPKhYLL88 — Gemma Stiles (@Gemma_Stiles) June 18, 2017

Well damn, we potentially get two Masters onscreen and LOOK THE MONDAS CYBERMEN #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/E0FwBzLeeE — Anyerfillag (@Anyerfillag) June 17, 2017

Mondas Cybermen and John Simm next week. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/r9G0Jwu0nd — Lee Hayman (@HEELHayman) June 17, 2017

In summary:

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Saturday 24th June at 6:45pm