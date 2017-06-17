Get ready to experience a new singing contest where young children compete to be the best voice in Britain...

What time is The Voice Kids on TV?

The Voice Kids starts on Saturday 17th June at 7:30pm on ITV.

What is it about?

This brand new series is a spin-off from The Voice – same concept, but younger contestants and different judges. This year's panel is made up of will.i.am, previously seen on The Voice, Pixie Lott and McFly's Danny Jones.

What can I expect?

According to host Emma Willis, the kids are much tougher than the adults they've seen on the series.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and it is amazing – some of the youngsters are so good they left Pixie Lott "speechless"...