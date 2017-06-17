Irish teenager Zena Donnelly tries her luck with the Voice Kids judges at the Blind Auditions this weekend but the young singer’s already had a taste of the big time performing with Whitney Houston.

She was just seven when the world-famous singer performed in Dublin and brought Zena up on stage to sing with her after spotting her ‘Whitney can I sing with you?’ banner in the crowd.

She tells the full story herself here.

As her confident performances might suggest, Zena is no stranger to a big stage. She belted out Beyoncé’s Listen at the Peace Proms with the Crossborder Orchestra of Ireland...

… and represented Ireland at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Valetta, Malta in 2016 with Bríce Ar Bhríce (that’s brick by brick in Gaelic Irish).

She also sang We Can Shine, a song penned for Irish film A Christmas Star.

And of course, performed a cover of Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You on Irish TV when she was just 12 years old.

The Voice Kids continues on ITV on Saturday nights