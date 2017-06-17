When is Strictly Come Dancing back on TV?

BBC's celebrity dance-off will return for a 15th series in Autumn 2017. It's far too early for the exact schedules to be confirmed, but traditionally the launch show is in early September followed by a two or three week break for the dancers to train alongside their professional partner before going live on Saturday night's near the end of September.

Who are the judges for 2017?

As we all know, Len Goodman has now left the British version of Strictly Come Dancing after being head judge on the show for 14 years since it began on the BBC.

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 has found its new Head Judge in the form of 'Queen of Latin' Shirley Ballas.

The British-born Ballroom and Latin champion will take Len Goodman’s seat on the Strictly panel alongside Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell.

And as Head Judge, the newcomer will also have the casting vote in the Dance Off when the show returns in autumn 2017.

Who are the presenters?

Although there has been no official confirmation, it seems likely that the BBC will stick with their winning weekend all-female formula of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman fronting their shiny floored show.

Who's going to be in the celebrity line-up?

This is where the real fun begins, as it's of course very early days and the producers of the show will not yet have decided their celebrity cast.

However, it's never too early to start speculating, so here's some names that the bookies are favouring, have been rumoured in the past, or simply sound like a good fit...

Matt Goss

According to the Sun, the former Bros and general 1980s pop superstar has already been signed up for the show and is ready to to take on the dance floor for the 2017 Strictly Come Dancing Challenge. The question on everyone's lips is "when will he, will he be famous... for dancing?"