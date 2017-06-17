He melted viewers' hearts with his first superhero reading and now Captain America star Chris Evans is back for another CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The Marvel actor is returning to screens this Father’s Day (Sunday) to read Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site. And judging by this preview clip, his velvety voice will once again charm Mums and Dads everywhere (oh yeah, and entertain children too).

Deep breath. Here we go…

Just in case you were too caught up in Evans’s dulcet tenors to notice, the story – written by Sherri Duskey Rinker – is about five massive vehicles getting ready for bed.

It’s a change from his previous appearance, where The Avengers actor, complete with a superhero ted, treated audiences to a tale teaching children how to cope when they feel overwhelmed. Although most of the audience that night were a tad old for the advice.

Evans follows in the bedtime footsteps of David Tennant, Rosamund Pike, Isla Fisher, James McAvoy and Taboo star Tom Hardy, who caused a similar stir with his appearance on the programme.

Chris Evans’s CBeebies bedtime story will air on CBeebies at 6:50pm on Sunday.