Name: Vocally Bespoke

From: The group hails from the Home Counties

Twitter: @VocallyBespoke

Bio: The 24-piece choir group provide ‘vocal entertainment.’ Singing popular music, they mix acoustic as well as a capella performances showing their versatility. They currently perform at a range of different events, from weddings to corporate entertainment.

Video: Here’s the group singing an acoustic version of ‘Shut Up and Dance’