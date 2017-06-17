Pitch Battle: Who are Vocal Dimension Chorus? The female choir who're determined to win They've already won competitions all over the world, but can they add this show to their already impressive CV? ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Maria Loizou Saturday 17 June 2017 at 7:10PM Name: Vocal Dimension Chorus From: Surrey Twitter: @vocaldimensionc Bio: With 30 members and a 4 part harmony, this group of women have competed- and won female barbershop competitions all over the world. Always working to their motto, ‘making music together and having fun doing it’ these ladies love to have a laugh! They also have the oldest member in the whole of Pitch Battle- a 70 year old. Video: Here's the group performing at one of their many competitions continue reading