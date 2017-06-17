Name: Vocal Dimension Chorus

From: Surrey

Twitter: @vocaldimensionc

Bio: With 30 members and a 4 part harmony, this group of women have competed- and won female barbershop competitions all over the world. Always working to their motto, ‘making music together and having fun doing it’ these ladies love to have a laugh! They also have the oldest member in the whole of Pitch Battle- a 70 year old.

Video: Here's the group performing at one of their many competitions