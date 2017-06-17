Name: The Uptone Girls

From: Birmingham

Twitter: @TheUptoneGirls

Bio: Described as innovative, The Uptone Girls are a group of students from The University of Birmingham who want to inject girl power into a capella. First formed in 2010 the group chops and changed, but no matter what they make sure they arrange and choreograph all their own performances.

Video: Here’s the girls singing a medley of Drum’N’Bass hits including Sigala ft. Paloma Faith’s ‘Changing’