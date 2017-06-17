Pitch Battle: Who are the Uptone Girls? They're ready to go all the way... The group provide an a cappella twist to current music, but will the judges enjoy it? ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Maria Loizou Saturday 17 June 2017 at 7:10PM Name: The Uptone Girls From: Birmingham Twitter: @TheUptoneGirls Bio: Described as innovative, The Uptone Girls are a group of students from The University of Birmingham who want to inject girl power into a capella. First formed in 2010 the group chops and changed, but no matter what they make sure they arrange and choreograph all their own performances. Video: Here’s the girls singing a medley of Drum’N’Bass hits including Sigala ft. Paloma Faith’s ‘Changing’ continue reading