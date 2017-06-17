Name: LMA Choir

From: Liverpool

Twitter: @LMACHOIR

Bio: A self-titled ‘highly talented’ bunch of students from the Liverpool Media Academy, the LMA Choir is a group of enthusiastic boys and girls who love to sing.

They’re most famous for forming a flash mob that went viral, garnering over 2 million views on YouTube.

Video: Here’s the LMA with that performance. Warning, it’ll bring you to tears.