Pitch Battle: Who are the LMA Choir? The group are determined to go far... The group have already had a taste of fame after a viral video had millions of views, but is there more to come? ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Maria Loizou Saturday 17 June 2017 at 7:10PM Name: LMA Choir From: Liverpool Twitter: @LMACHOIR Bio: A self-titled ‘highly talented’ bunch of students from the Liverpool Media Academy, the LMA Choir is a group of enthusiastic boys and girls who love to sing. They’re most famous for forming a flash mob that went viral, garnering over 2 million views on YouTube. Video: Here’s the LMA with that performance. Warning, it’ll bring you to tears. continue reading