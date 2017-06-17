Sorry folks, it's that time of year again: the tense, nervous wait to see if your favourite show has been renewed or cancelled. You may be one of the lucky ones, hooked on the sort of big hitter that TV execs barely think twice about before hitting the green light for another run.

But spare a thought for those bracing themselves for the prospect of cancellation – will the shows "on the bubble" (in US TV speak) live on for another year, or will they be consigned to the rubbish heap? An anxious few months lie ahead – and while us Brits are on the other side of the Atlantic, it doesn't mean we're any less attached to our favourite series, whether they be Suits, Scandal or Stranger Things.

So – to give you a comprehensive look at where your show stands – we've listed all the biggest series, network by network, and will be constantly updating the status of each. Read on to see news of your favourite – and don't forget to check back for updates...

ABC

American Crime: CANCELLED

The Bachelor: RENEWED

black-ish: RENEWED

The Catch: CANCELLED

Conviction: CANCELLED

Dancing With the Stars: RENEWED FOR TWO SERIES

Designated Survivor: RENEWED

Fresh Off the Boat: RENEWED

The Goldbergs: RENEWED

Grey's Anatomy: RENEWED

How to Get Away With Murder: RENEWED

Last Man Standing: CANCELLED

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: RENEWED

The Middle: RENEWED

Mistresses: CANCELLED

Modern Family: RENEWED FOR TWO SEASONS

Notorious: CANCELLED

Once Upon a Time: RENEWED

Quantico: RENEWED

The Real O'Neals: CANCELLED

Scandal: RENEWED FOR FINAL SEASON

Secrets and Lies: CANCELLED

Shark Tank: RENEWED

Speechless: RENEWED

Time After Time: CANCELLED

Next page: CBS