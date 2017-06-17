Sorry folks, it's that time of year again: the tense, nervous wait to see if your favourite show has been renewed or cancelled. You may be one of the lucky ones, hooked on the sort of big hitter that TV execs barely think twice about before hitting the green light for another run.
But spare a thought for those bracing themselves for the prospect of cancellation – will the shows "on the bubble" (in US TV speak) live on for another year, or will they be consigned to the rubbish heap? An anxious few months lie ahead – and while us Brits are on the other side of the Atlantic, it doesn't mean we're any less attached to our favourite series, whether they be Suits, Scandal or Stranger Things.
So – to give you a comprehensive look at where your show stands – we've listed all the biggest series, network by network, and will be constantly updating the status of each. Read on to see news of your favourite – and don't forget to check back for updates...
ABC
American Crime: CANCELLED
The Bachelor: RENEWED
black-ish: RENEWED
The Catch: CANCELLED
Conviction: CANCELLED
Dancing With the Stars: RENEWED FOR TWO SERIES
Designated Survivor: RENEWED
Fresh Off the Boat: RENEWED
The Goldbergs: RENEWED
Grey's Anatomy: RENEWED
How to Get Away With Murder: RENEWED
Last Man Standing: CANCELLED
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: RENEWED
The Middle: RENEWED
Mistresses: CANCELLED
Modern Family: RENEWED FOR TWO SEASONS
Notorious: CANCELLED
Once Upon a Time: RENEWED
Quantico: RENEWED
The Real O'Neals: CANCELLED
Scandal: RENEWED FOR FINAL SEASON
Secrets and Lies: CANCELLED
Shark Tank: RENEWED
Speechless: RENEWED
Time After Time: CANCELLED
