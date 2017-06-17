Drew's daughter Summer will make her Coronation Street debut in Monday's episode when she spends some time with Billy and Todd.

An ailing Drew hasn't yet told his daughter about his plan as he'd like her to get to know Billy and Todd first. And as they chat over lunch, Todd will be seen warming to Summer.

But later on in Monday's double bill, news comes that Drew has been rushed to hospital, where he has died.

Summer will then be seen dissolving into tears, just as Drew's mother drives on the scene. And let's just say that she's not all that keen on her granddaughter being in Billy and Todd's care.

You can watch Summer's first scene from Monday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street

