Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) looks set to get on the wrong side of Nathan Curtis (Christopher Harper) in next week's Coronation Street when the pair flee Weatherfield together.

You can get a sneak peek look at the forthcoming scene that sees Nathan lose his temper with Bethany when she admits that she hasn't got her passport with her.

As viewers know, Sarah has destroyed Bethany's passport - thereby blocking any escape route out of the country. All of which could stymie Nathan's attempt to sell Bethany into sex slavery in Belgium, while he lies low after violating the terms of his bail conditions.

Nathan will be seen attempting to get hold of a fake passport for Bethany, but will he be successful? And will the sight of Nathan losing his rag be enough of a wake-up call for the vulnerable teen?

You can watch the scene from Monday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street.

