The Missing series two returns this Wednesday 12 October at 9pm on BBC1, and while the cast may be different, the same haunting theme song has stayed.

The title music used for the opening credits is called ‘Come Home’, and it’s performed by Belgian post-rock band, Amatorski.

Given the series' European setting, it's no surprise the producers chose a foreign influence to set the tone for the show. Series two was even partly filmed in Belgium.

The original song is, surprisingly, much more upbeat than the version recorded for The Missing. Have a listen below.

The Missing airs every Wednesday at 9pm on BBC1. The soundtrack for series one is available to buy online.