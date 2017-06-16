The blood may have finally stopped dripping from the ferocious end to series one, but it’s not bon voyage just yet: the The BBC2 period drama is back for a second series.

Here’s all you need to need about part deux of the period Paris drama…

When is Versailles on TV?

Versailles continues on Friday 16th June at 9pm on BBC2.

Who’s in the cast?

The show’s second run, again headed by showrunners David Wolstencroft and Simon Mirren, will follow Louis (George Blagden) and Philippe (Alexander Vlahos) four years after series one’s brutal finale.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters.

Was the first series any good?

Looks like viewers thought so: the edgy drama with a certain je ne sais quoi brought in an average of two million viewers throughout the first series.

Was Versailles the show with a lot of graphic sex scenes?

It certainly wasn’t a show you’d watch with your grandparents. The drama sparked a lot of conversation about nudity on TV – although the show's French producer couldn’t see the problem with it.

Where was Versailles filmed?

Not in Versailles. Although the show revolves around Louis XIV's famous palace, filming took place in locations like Vaux-le-Vicomte and Maisons-Laffitte. You can check out our full guides to the sets here.