What time is Count Arthur Strong on TV?

The third series of the sitcom continues Friday 16th June at 8.30pm, BBC1.

Who’s in the cast?

Steve Delaney will once again play the titular count, alongside his sidekick Michael Baker (played by Rory Kinnear).

They’re join by fellow frequenters of Bulent’s Café: shady John the Watch (Andy Linden), timid Eggy (Dave Plimmer), the volcanic Bulent himself (Chris Ryman), his sweet sister Sinem (Zahra Ahmadi) and now new customer Birdie (Bronagh Gallagher).

Delaney and IT Crowd and Father Ted creator Graham Linehan have penned all episodes this series.

Will it be any good?

All the strongest stories, if you’ll pardon the pun, have been tightly plotted half-hours of hilarity, and this is one such. While Michael frets about the arrival of Sinem and Bulent’s father, and reads Bravo Two Zero to appear more manly, Arthur brags about his latest venture: playing corpses in murder-mystery evenings.



All the strongest stories, if you’ll pardon the pun, have been tightly plotted half-hours of hilarity and pathos, and this is one such.



While Michael (fantastic Rory Kinnear) frets about the imminent arrival of Sinem and Bulent’s Turkish father, and reads Bravo Two Zero in a bid to appear more manly, Arthur brags about his latest venture: playing corpses in murder-mystery events. But as sympathy-stranger Bulent points out, “I bet he can’t even do that.”



The usually optimistic Arthur is soon forced to agree and, in a forlorn daze, is knocked down in the road (look out for the poster on the side of the bus). Cue the role of Arthur’s life…



There’s nothing postmodern or cutting-edge here. Just joyously silly, democratic comedy shared out among its likeable cast.