After a 14-year break-up, Blind Date is coming back onto our screens. Here’s how to watch it, who’s presenting it, how it works and more…

What time is Blind Date on TV?

The six-part series kicks off on Saturday the 17th June at 7pm on Channel 5.

How does it work?

If you don’t remember the format of the show, or are a first time viewer, Blind Date relies on personality over looks as a single man or woman asks three potential partners different questions about themselves while they’re hidden behind a screen.

The singleton must then make a decision on which they want to choose as their date, purely based on the answers they’ve given. Only after they’ve made their mind up will they be able to see the true identity of their three potential matches, with often-hilarious results.

Who’s presenting it?

Paul O’Grady will be hosting in place of close friend Cilla Black who passed away in 2015.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and although it doesn't give anything away about the show, it's an adorable insight into the ways of dating.