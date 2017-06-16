If you’re currently missing that Call the Midwife magic from your Sunday evening, never fear – fresh from their victory in the Radio Times Best 21st century drama poll, the cast and crew of the BBC period drama are already getting into gear for the next series.

Based on a series of tweets from the first read-through of season seven – posted by Dr Turner actor Stephen McGann – it looks like they’re getting ready for the now-traditional midwife festive special, which will begin filming soon for broadcast this December.

Aaaand here we go again! Christmas Special themed readthrough to begin series 7 #callthemidwife

Traditional Turner selfie? Don't mind if I do :-) #callthemidwife

OK, it’s still a bit of a wait – but at just under 9 months, it’s better than most people awaiting midwives can expect.

Call the Midwife will return to BBC1 this Christmas