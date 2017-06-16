He’s spent the past few months filming tropical scenes in sunny South Africa and now Outlander star Sam Heughan is ready to say goodbye to Jamie Fraser – at least for a little while.

The Scottish actor celebrated the last day of filming on Outlander season three by sharing an amusing anachronistic on-location snap on Twitter.

Heughan, who rose to international prominence when the show began airing in 2014, promised fans that they’re in for a real treat when season three airs in September.

Last day shooting season 3!!

What a ride. Thank you to all our crew in SA (and Scotland).

It's going to be the best yet!@Outlander_STARZ pic.twitter.com/0kKN69Prkn — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) June 16, 2017

“It’s going to be the best yet”, said the actor, who we're guessing will head off to work on his new spy comedy film before shooting for Outlander season four begins.

Heughan’s cheeky snap rounds off a rather exciting week for Outlander, which has finally found a TV slot in the UK. More4 announced that it has picked up the series, which has never been shown on UK television before.

So if you’ve never heard of Outlander, or just fancy an excuse to watch season one all over again, keep your eye on the More4 TV listings. It’s going to pop up very soon…

Outlander seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Amazon Video in the UK