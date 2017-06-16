Inspector George Gently is back for two more episodes, which will be Martin Shaw's last-ever outings as the straight-laced copper before the detective series winds up for good. We have had eight series and now it's time to say goodbye.

The pair of episodes, titled Gently Liberated and Gently and The New Age, feature some familiar faces – but also guest stars who will help tell the story of Gently's final days in the North East Constabulary.

Here is everything we know about the characters you will see on screen when the first episode airs on Sunday 21st May at 8.30pm on BBC1:

Martin Shaw – George Gently

Who does he play? Inspector George Gently is an old-fashioned copper with a strong moral code who doesn't like to jump to conclusions about anyone. Before we met him he saw active service in the Second World War, met his wife Isabella and then worked as a Chief Inspector in London. At Isabella's funeral he handed in his notice, telling his superiors that he felt his dangerous job had resulted in his wife's murder. But during one final case in Northumberland, he met DS John Bacchus and decided to stay in the North East so he could take him under his wing. Now he is finally heading towards retirement, Gently is concerned about Bacchus and his other protege DS Rachel Coles – are they up to the job?

Where have I seen him before? Perhaps in Apparitions, Judge John Deed, Always and Everyone, cop drama The Chief, Rhodes or The Professionals. Back in the 60s he played Robert Croft on Coronation Street.

Lee Ingleby – John Bacchus

Who does he play? Bacchus is a talented and intelligent cop, but he doesn't always play but the book and he lacks Gently's patience. In fact, he will sometimes cut corners and even bend (or break) the law, and can be horribly bigoted and sexist. And when we meet him in the first of these two final episodes, he is a mess: drinking too much after the collapse of his marriage to Lisa, heartbroken, trying to bury his pain and acting extremely unprofessionally. It remains to be seen whether he can live up to Gently's expectations.

Where have I seen him before? Most recently you'll have seen him as Nick Huntley in Line of Duty. He has voiced Bob in Bob the Builder and has also been in Our Zoo, The A Word, The Five, The Street and Early Doors. Harry Potter fans may recognise him as Knight Bus conductor Stan Shunpike from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Lisa McGrillis – Rachel Coles

Who does she play? Rachel Coles, now a Detective Sergeant, was once a newcomer to the team but is now a settled member of the "three musketeers", even if she sometimes still gets sidelined. Book-smart and driven, ambitious and determined, she can be a little idealistic about her role. Coles genuinely believes in justice and makes Gently question his paternalistic attitudes. Previously she has had an antagonistic relationship with Bacchus who wants to put her in her place as a woman, but now Bacchus is so low even Rachel is concerned about him.

Where have I seen her before? Lisa McGrillis played Kelly in the TV series Mum. She has also been in Hebburn, Much Ado About Nothing and The Pass.