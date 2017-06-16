Kem was all hot and bothered in bed on last night’s Love Island. And no, it wasn’t because of that.

He was left feeling the heat after telling Amber that she's “the girl of my dreams”. But her response wasn’t to reciprocate his outpouring of love, it was to give him a pop quiz.

“What’s my second name?” she retorted, leaving Kem groping (not that kind) for an answer...

At least he knows her first name! That's more than can be said for most of our Friday night snogs... 😏 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kYa4JF6NQ6 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 15, 2017

“I swear to God I had it earlier, it’s gone,” he said desperately. Strangely it didn’t put her off and the couple immediately shared a kiss.

Viewers, of course, found this hilarious – with some saying it was their favourite Love Island moment of the series so far:

Kem telling Amber she's the girl of his dreams but not knowing her second name actually sums up Love Island — TD (@tayladante) June 15, 2017

Kem: Ur the girl of my dreams

Amber: what's ma second name?

Kem: ummmm



Nah😂😂😂#LoveIsland — Grant Rivers (@SnowAndBeach) June 16, 2017

favourite moment in love island so far is Kem forgetting ambers second name😂 #girlofhisdreams #loveisland — olivia✨ (@oliviaholmesss) June 16, 2017

Funniest thing is Kem calling Amber the girl of his dreams yet he don't know her second name😂😂 #LoveIsland — Luke (@lukekidman2) June 15, 2017

Can really tell the guys into ye when he's no idea your second name😂nice one Kem #LoveIsland — Charlotte (@charl_gornall) June 15, 2017

We get the feeling he's not going to forget it now...

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2