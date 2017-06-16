Kem was all hot and bothered in bed on last night’s Love Island. And no, it wasn’t because of that.
He was left feeling the heat after telling Amber that she's “the girl of my dreams”. But her response wasn’t to reciprocate his outpouring of love, it was to give him a pop quiz.
“What’s my second name?” she retorted, leaving Kem groping (not that kind) for an answer...
“I swear to God I had it earlier, it’s gone,” he said desperately. Strangely it didn’t put her off and the couple immediately shared a kiss.
Viewers, of course, found this hilarious – with some saying it was their favourite Love Island moment of the series so far:
We get the feeling he's not going to forget it now...
Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2