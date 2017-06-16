Following in the fine footsteps of big beasts like Albert Finney, Brendan Gleeson and Michael Gambon, Brian Cox takes on the role of Britain's greatest Prime Minister, here at a time when the Allies were about to embark on the make-or-break invasion of France in 1944. Churchillphiles should check out Darkest Hour in January when a barely recognisable Gary Oldman plays Winnie days after becoming PM at the onset of war. Should be stirring.

Chris Evans leaves his Captain America supersuit behind to star as an ordinary Joe who just wants his maths-genius niece to grow up like any other little girl. Unfortunately, his mother has other plans for the young prodigy... Cue courtroom conflict.

For his latest documentary, Nick Broomfield delves into the stellar rise and tragic demise of singing sensation Whitney Houston. Fascinating but heartbreaking, with the unseen footage from her 1999 European tour proving sadly prophetic of subsequent events.

ALSO RELEASED THIS WEEK

