Hollyoaks sees the return of corrupt copper DS Gavin Armstrong next week, who resumes his stalking of Leela Lomax and pushes her on/off boyfriend Zack Loveday down a flight of stone steps.

Having been driven out of the village by colleague Ryan Knight when he discovered his unhealthy obsession with the blonde firefighter (slightly hypocritical, seeing as DS Knight is no angel himself...), Armstrong is back in Monday's E4 episode.

Consumed by jealousy at the possibility of estranged couple Zack and Leela reuniting, aggressive Armstrong pushes the teen down the stone steps leading to the Lomax flat - putting the Loveday lad's life at risk as he's rushed to hospital.

Louis reports the crime against his son to - guess who - DS Armstrong, not realising he was responsible for the attack as the family await news of his condition.

In Tuesday's E4 showing, Armstrong breaks into Leela's place when his hidden camera gets disconnected and his stalking campaign is almost exposed. With Leela growing increasingly suspicious, how long before she works out her tormentor is a man she thought she could trust?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.