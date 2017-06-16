Hollyoaks' Hunter McQueen's enormous crush on teacher Neeta Kaur has so far been one-sided - but the tables are turned next week when she initiates a surprise kiss with her student after one too many drinks...

With exams in full swing at Hollyoaks High, troubled teen Lily Drinkwell feels the pressure and is driven to cheating - only to be busted by Miss Kaur. Surprisingly, she decides to cover for her pupil, but there are repercussions for both teacher and student and Neeta ends up paying a heavy price - could her career be on the line?

In Tuesday's E4 episode, Neeta is full of self-loathing for her irresponsible actions - even if her heart was in the right place - and she drowns her sorrows at the Dog.

Gallant Hunter finds Neeta very much the worse for her and escorts her home.

But the combination of adolescent hormones, alcohol and sexual tension (try as she might, we get the feeling Neeta is furiously fighting her feelings for the McQueen teen) all gets too much and when Hunter offers some comforting words she leans in for a kiss...

Do things go any further between the inappropriate pair? Is this the start of a full-on fling? And what about Neeta's ex Mac Nightingale and his quest to win her back? His violent temper could explode if he thinks he's got competition...

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.