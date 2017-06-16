If you were hoping DI Humphrey Goodman's green, scaly friend was a tame Caribbean lizard, brace yourself for bitter disappointment.

Those chaps over at Death in Paradise might be clever – they create brilliant, blood-soaked brain teasers week after week – but they haven't managed to train a lizard to act.

Harry, the reptile both Humphrey and his predecessor DI Richard Poole had for company in their beach-side shack, is, as Kris Marshall puts it, "a fictitious affectation of the wonders of CGI".

That's right. He's not real. He's a blank space, a tiny air pump and a shiny silver ball...

Find out how he comes to life in this exclusive video: