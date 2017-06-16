If you thought the Taylor clan made a noisy entrance on Thursday's EastEnders, just wait and see what they have planned for tonight's episode. Gobby mum Karen is to have a showdown with Sharon - and Walford's original princess definitely comes off worse.

"When I first saw the script and saw Karen was going to punch Sharon I thought, ‘oh my God Letitia’s going to hate me straight away’," said actress Lorraine Stanley. "But things like that are always fun to play, and we had such a giggle doin git. We do get the giggles, me and Letitia. Before we started filming the scene, I told her, 'I promise I won't punch you for real. I'm a professional."'

The upcoming drama will see Sharon come face to face with Karen after realising that she is mother of Keegan, the teen terror who has been making Louise's life a misery.

Sharon is determined to give Karen a piece of her mind, but what she hasn't counted on is how far Karen will go to protect her brood. One punch later and Sharon hits the deck!

Added Stanley: "With this scene and storyline, it’s a big accusation Sharon is making, and Karen’s not having anyone say anything bad about her son. She’s protecting him. Hopefully the audience will see a lioness protecting her children and that she’s a tough woman not to be messed with, but not in a malicious way. That’s her protecting her kids."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.