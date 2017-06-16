Tonight's episode of EastEnders will see Louise Mitchell tell Sharon that Keegan Baker raped her.

Viewers have already seen Keegan start spreading the rumour that he'd slept with Louise at a recent party, only for her to be too drunk at the time to remember.

Yesterday's episode even saw Louise undergo tests to see whether she'd contracted chlamydia as a result of the encounter.

This evening's visit to Albert Square will see Louise confide in Sharon about what's happened, all of which leads to a confrontation with newcomer Karen Taylor, who has now been revealed to be Keegan's gobby mum.

