EastEnders' newest family - the Taylors - continue to make a big impression, but for all the wrong reasons. Tonight's episode of the BBC1 soap saw two members of the clan taken away by the police, as the startled Walford regulars looked on.

Officers swooped onto the Square after Louise Mitchell reported that she'd been raped by Keegan Baker, having been too drunk to remember a sexual encounter at a recent party.

When Sharon then discovered that Keegan's mum was, in fact, gobby matriarch Karen Taylor, she decided to have it out with her - only to get a punch in the face for her troubles.

At the end of this evening's instalment, teen terror Keegan was seen admitting to Karen that he'd made the whole thing up as a 'joke', not realising that what he'd said he'd done was actually rape.

But their conversation was interrupted by the sight of the police turning up and putting the pair in handcuffs - Keegan on suspicion of rape and Karen for assaulting Sharon.

Next week's episodes of EastEnders will see Sharon grow ever-more determined to find out the truth about what happened. But she's in for a shock when her search for answers leads to a confrontation with Keegan. Just what will he have to say?

