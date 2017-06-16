Masood is shown being wheeled in on a trolley accompanied by a number of armed policeman. He is taken for treatment and we see his semi-naked body lying on a hospital bed. A member of the medical team then emerges to say he is “RIP” – and he is taken to the mortuary under police guard, his face blurred.

Masood was certainly unconscious at the time he was first filmed, although whether he had died is unclear.

“None of us... knows when he died, that is a matter for the coroner,” says executive producer Simon Dickson. “He is part of the story and his appearance on the film is as you see it, it’s brief but his arrival is a key part of the day and that is fully reflected in the way that scene is handled.”

Masood's attack saw him drive his car across Westminster Bridge into pedestrians causing devastation and resulting in the death of four people.

After his vehicle crashed into the perimeter wall of the Palace of Westminster, Masood ran into the grounds of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a fifth victim, unarmed officer PC Keith Palmer, before being shot by a police firearms officer.

In total, six people, including the attacker, died as a result of the assault and more than 50 were injured, some of them severely.

In many ways Masood’s dramatic appearance is not the most extraordinary thing about the film, which focuses on three patients – French teenagers Yann and Victor, and Stephen, an unassuming young Englishman who was visiting London with his wife Cara to celebrate his 40th birthday when he was struck by Masood’s vehicle and his life was changed forever.

At first, the three are presented as silent patients – bodies, almost, to be fixed. But as the film unfolds, the colourful and vibrant personalities of all three emerge.

Yann has had his scalp sliced open (and by the way, this film is not for the squeamish). He needs surgery urgently.

Victor has been seriously injured by the vehicle, his lung is punctured, his ribs are broken and his life is in danger.

As for poor Stephen, he and his wife Cara were about to hail a taxi when they were, in her words, “ploughed down”. His leg has a huge gash in it and he is probably in the worst state of the three. As his surgeon, Shehan Hettiaratchy (pictured below) says, before recent medical advances his leg would have had to be amputated.