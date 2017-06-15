Love Island 2017 contestants: Tyne-Lexy Clarson

Age: 20

Occupation: Student

From: Birmingham

She already has her eye on: "Chris. He's definitely the one that's on my mind. I think he’s absolutely beautiful and I think I’ve only got eyes for him. His eyes are so blue and beautiful. I’ve got blue eyes and I really want blue eyed babies. I think I’ll let that fact lie for a little while until we get to know each other! And I think his personality comes across like such a gentleman and he’s a country boy as well and I’m a country girl too."

But she's not such a fan of: "Jess. I do like her, but sometimes she can be a bit of a bitch. Although what girl can't? I wouldn’t say there’s anyone I can’t stand in there. Camilla seems really sweet but she just needs to come out of her shell. All the girls seem nice!"

And she's happy to play dirty to win the show: "At the end of the day that’s the way the game goes. Even when I’m in there there will be people being sent in and stuff so you just have to deal with it. That’s just how it is. I don’t mind being the villain at the end of the day. I don’t really care what people think of me, as long as I’m having a good time it’s alright!"

She's after a: "Long term relationship, definitely."

Although her dating life so far has been: "Hell. I’ve only ever had two serious boyfriends and neither of them have got past nine months and they both cheated so it was a bit horrendous."

She was inspired to enter Love Island while on the loo: "I was on the toilet and it was April Fools’ Day. I just came across the ad and I saw the application. I filled it in on a whim, completely forgot about it and then it all happened so fast and I just didn’t expect it. It was just an impulse – I thought I had literally nothing to lose because my love life is so tragic. They asked me if it was a joke because I submitted it on April Fools’ Day and I was like ‘no!'"

She's not worried about other competition from the girls either: "I think I’m very different to all of them that are in there so it’s fair game. My looks are more of a natural beauty rather than the whole false eyelashes. I’ve got my natural hair, I’ve never had it dyed or anything like that. I’m quite curvy as well – if the boys like a bit of junk as well. I’m easy going and conversational as well. I just like having fun as well."

