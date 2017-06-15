Love Island 2017 contestants: Marcel Somerville

Age: 31

Occupation: Music professional

From: London

Where have I seen Marcel before? At the Crossroads. He used to be in Blazin' Squad! Not that he likes to go on about it...

"When I go out clubbing there will always be groups of girls like ‘is it him? Is it not?’ and they’ll come up and try and talk to me," he says. "But the majority of the time I’m not the sort of person to go ‘I’m from Blazin’ Squad’. It’s usually my mates who are trying to pull going ‘My mate’s from Blazin’ Squad!’

So does that mean he has people singing 'see you at the Crossroads' on a regular basis?

"All the time!" he says. "Literally – the majority of the time it’s what people will say to me when they realise it is me."

Hard to believe this was a number one hit in the Official Charts now, eh?

"Since the Squad ten-piece officially ended I’ve produced with loads of different people like Naughty Boy," he tells us. "In 2015 I started up my own production label and I did The Games."

Indeed, a bit of assistance from Wikipedia tells us that Marcel was a silver medalist in the 2006 series of the Channel 4 reality show in which Javine, Adam Rickett, Amanda Lamb and Jade Jones also competed. Oh how we miss the noughties.

Will Blazin' Squad reunite? There is hope. "There are possibilities but I think we might have to do it like Take That," he said. "We’re going to have to be 40 or something like that and then do it. When it’s weddings or someone has a kid, there’s usually a party and we all get together. It’s nice but truth be told since we were 21 we haven't all been in the same room together. There’s always been one missing or two missing from the party."

Will Marcel have sex on Love Island? Well that almost seems like a certainty... "It’s going to be two months, it’s going to be hard not to do it in two months! I might pace myself at the start – maybe at the second week if I’m in a good space with one of them? But I’m not going to jump into bed with different girls."

How did Marcel get on Love Island? Like many of the contestants, he was scouted to apply. "I got a call from my agent in January saying if I wanted to go and meet the people from ITV about Love Island," he told us. "I thought to myself ‘I’m single – why not?' It’s a bit of an adventure and I watched it last year and it looked like good fun so that’s probably the reason why I’m doing it!"

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2