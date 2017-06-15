Love Island 2017 contestants: Kem Cetinay

Age: 21

Instagram: @KemCetinay

Occupation: Hairdresser to the stars... Kind of. Kem has quite literally had a brush with reality TV in the past, dressing the hair of TOWIE's James Argent and Pete Wicks, and Made in Chelsea's Spencer Matthews.

From: Essex

Where have I seen Kem before? If you're a fan of unpopular, low-rent YouTube videos, you may have spotted a young Kem and his mate lip-syncing to the ding-dong song with the kind of enthusiasm only teenage boys can muster for that kind of thing.

Is he in touch with his feminine side? You betcha. "I don’t mind sitting with a girl doing a facemask and having a gossip," he says. "I’m confident enough in myself to do that, even if she’s my girlfriend."

What is his achilles heel: "I fall for girls very easily. It's been my downfall because I make it so obvious when I like a girl. I might get a bit clingy." This doesn't bode well...



His biggest fear about being on Love Island: "Really liking a girl who goes off with someone else. It's not a nice feeling anyway, especially with everyone watching. I'd just start crying and going emotional."

Odds on seeing the waterworks this season: Even

What he's looking for: "I want a girl version of me!" he says. "Someone as mad and crazy as me. I’m not normal and I think the people who make Love Island know that, so I’m hoping they’ll have found a girl who’s not normal, who’ll be a good match for me."

Love Island 2017: meet the contestants