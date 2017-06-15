Love Island 2017 contestants: Jonny Mitchell

Age: 26

Twitter: @jonnyVmitchell



Instagram: jonny_mitchell1991



Occupation: Business Director (he's a shareholder in his dad's specialist care company that deals with supported housing for people)

From: Essex

Is Jonny a celebrity already? Nope, but you'd think he was judging by his Instagram profile. Jonny's quite the jet setter, posting pictures of himself flying First Class to places like Thailand and Russia.

Just another day on the grind 😏🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴 A post shared by Jonny Mitchell (@jonny_mitchell1991) on Aug 22, 2016 at 5:07am PDT

Would've been rude not to in the home of vodka and caviar 😏😋 #throwback #moscow #russia #vodka #caviar #гум A post shared by Jonny Mitchell (@jonny_mitchell1991) on Apr 18, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Not that he likes show off by posting pictures of Cartier watches and Mercedes cars. Oh...

A little present from me, to me 👌🏼 #Cartier #roadster #chronograph #watch #love A post shared by Jonny Mitchell (@jonny_mitchell1991) on Jul 12, 2016 at 5:03am PDT

Reunited with my baby ❤️ leaving her again on tuesday 😭😭 #Mercedes #E63AMG A post shared by Jonny Mitchell (@jonny_mitchell1991) on Jul 9, 2016 at 7:47am PDT

Jonny also likes to make sure that we get a hilariously unsubtle old gawp at whatever watch he's wearing in many of his posts:

Goodbye Thailand 😭, It's been a year to remember! One of the best places I've ever had the privilege of living. Onwards to the next destination! See you soon.. ❤️✈️✈️✈️ A post shared by Jonny Mitchell (@jonny_mitchell1991) on Mar 9, 2016 at 9:48am PST

Last little dig In my baby before I leave her again for 6 weeks tomorrow 😭😭🚗🚗 #Mercedes #E63AMG #mybaby #merc #AMG #menwithautos A post shared by Jonny Mitchell (@jonny_mitchell1991) on Aug 10, 2016 at 3:52am PDT

OK, you have a watch we get it...

Anyway, with that in mind it's no surprise that Jonny was scouted for the show after casting agents saw him on Instagram, and just a month ago he came in to meet producers. "I'm a normal human being - I don't post bad photos on Instagram," he tells us.

What is Jonny's relationship history like? Pretty serious. He previously dated a girl for five years and proposed to her.

Does his ex-fiance know he's going on the show? Nope. "I wasn't going to tell her about this," he told RadioTimes.com and other press.

Will Jonny have sex on camera? That seems like a given seeing as he said he "doesn't care" about what he's filmed doing. "I'll do anything," he explains. "I'll go all the way. I'll do what they want - I know what they'll show and what they won't show. Whatever's going to get better airtime. I'm joking!"

We don't think he's joking.

"Every guy in there would 100% have sex immediately on the first night. The girls will feel very differently about that I'm sure, so for me it's as and when."

Is Jonny after love? "I'm only sceptical about it because of the nature of reality TV," he explains. "I don't know how much in here is going to be legit. I mean, people in there are going to have a game plan. If I did genuinely meet someone in there and I felt it was real then yeah, why not. But I'm slightly sceptical about that sort of thing."

Despite that, he also says of his strategy going into the villa: "I wouldn't go for the best looking girl as she's probably going to leave you when a better looking geezer comes along.

"I'd go for the less pretty one as they're likely to latch on and stuck with you to the end. I want to be a cut above the rest and not let the testosterone fly around."

What will Jonny bring to the villa? "Hopefully I'll be able to bring a nice bit of comic relief," he tells us. "I am going on here to have a good time in general!"

Is he looking for a career in a reality TV show like TOWIE? "Everyone keeps on saying TOWIE to me for obvious reasons but I've heard from a lot of people that it does take up quite a lot of your schedule and it would require me to be in the country a lot so I don't know if that's a viable thing."

