Love Island 2017 contestants: Gabrielle Allen

Age: 25

Occupation: Fitness instructor

From: Liverpool

Despite saying that her brother will "disown" her if she has sex on TV, she might still do it anyway. "I can't predict the future!" she laughs.

"Ultimately I’m going in looking for love and something that’s going to continue after the series," she says. "Whether we make it to the end or not it’d be nice to find someone to spend some time with. We’re not getting any younger are we!"

Has Blazin’ Squad’s Marcel finally found a fan in Gabrielle? Well, not quite… "I’ve been listening to the Blazin’ Squad album this morning and I’m going to go in singing Crossroads to him,” she told RadioTimes.com.

“I can’t wait for him to come over with the chat and I’m going to say ‘wait, I’ve got something for you’ and then I’m just going to sing to him and he’ll be like ‘how did you know?’ and I’ll be like ‘I recognised you babe.’”

Who does Gabrielle fancy in the villa? "It changes daily. I do like the look of a couple of them but it just depends on how you get along with them or not. Harley was fit as but now I think Sam is amazing!"

And here's what she had to say about Camilla: “She’s just so quiet. Maybe she’s saving it all for one day and she’s going to blow up. Oh my God, how ironic considering her job!” he laughs. “I think she comes across really well and I think if that’s the way she is, why not? It makes her stand out in a different way. I can’t wait to speak to her actually!”

How is Gabriella different to the other girls in Love Island? "I think I’m pretty different to most of the girls in there," she continued. "With a lot of them it’s about how you look all the time. Obviously I like to look nice but once I’m out the door with my hair and make-up done, that’s it then – I just want to have a laugh. I’m quite laid back so I don’t necessarily think I’ll clash with anyone but I can’t deal with moaning."

And does she have a game plan? "I haven’t necessarily got a game plan as such but I’m just going to see how it goes and look after myself. It’s a game after all. If I want something I’ll do everything in my power to make it happen."

Blimey - watch out, girls!

