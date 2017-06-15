HBO series Game of Thrones is known for its relatively high death rate, with characters merrily killed off left, right and centre in a variety of creative and gruesome ways over the last six seasons.

now a new compilation from YouTuber Leon Andrew Razon has brought all those grisly deaths together for a smorgasbord of slaughter, reminding you of all your old favourites (Ned Stark’s death! Viserys’ crowning!) as well as some fun new contenders (RIP Wun-Wun).

In fact, the only downside to this impressive effort (counting 150,996 deaths with a large margin of error) is that it’s sure to be out of date within minutes of Game of Thrones season seven starting next month, with yet more bombastic butchery certain to crop up before you know it.

Oh well – such are the perils of working to the god of death’s schedule.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on Sunday 16th July, and to Sky Atlantic in the UK on Monday 17th July