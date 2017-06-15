The first trailer for Goodbye Christopher Robin has been released, giving us our first look at Domhnall Gleeson as beloved children’s author and Winnie-the-Pooh creator AA Milne.

The film will depict how Milne was inspired to create his honey-guzzling bear character by interactions with his young son Christopher Robin Milne, born in 1920 following Milne's return from World War I.

Goodbye Christopher Robin features a stellar cast including Aussie superstar Margot Robbie and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

It's directed by Simon Curtis, who is no newbie to the biopic game, having previously helmed the Marilyn Monroe drama My Week With Marilyn. That film earned Michelle Williams a nomination for best actress at the Oscars.

Bizarrely enough, it is one of two films in the works this year that have Christopher Robin in the title. The second is a Disney live-action Winnie The Pooh spin-off starring Ewan McGregor as a grown-up version of the titular character, who has grown up to be a businessman with no sense of imagination.



For future reference, Goodbye Christopher Robin is about the real Christopher Robin (Milne’s son), and Christopher Robin is about fictional Christopher Robin, who has bears, donkeys and tigers for mates. Got it?

Goodbye Christopher Robin will be out in UK cinemas in September