Bad news, Camilla and Jonny fans, the dream is over: the pair have called it quits on their short-lived Love Island romance after Jonny’s questionable comments about feminism.

The pair had shared an intimate moment on Tuesday night’s episode, kissing and cuddling in bed, but on Wednesday night the mood turned sour after a discussion about gender inequality became heated.

It all began as the pair discussed who pays for what at the beginning of a relationship. Camilla suggested that bills should be split 50-50 at the beginning to avoid awkwardness, but Jonny said that a girl paying for him would make him feel “emasculated”.

It didn’t get any better from there.



He went on to argue that women in Britain had achieved equality, that they have more opportunities in work than men, and that feminists wanted their own version of inequality. Yikes. Check out the tiff below.

Sadly, there was no coming back from that. The following day, Camilla took Jonny to the “break-up bench”.

Love Island fans had become very excited about the prospect of their blossoming romance in its early stages:

Awwwwww Camilla and Jonny my heart is breaking. Please don't change like the others ❤ #LoveIsland — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) June 13, 2017

I want Camilla and Jonny to win and Marcel perform Crossroads at their wedding #LoveIsland — Brady Newstead (@bradynewstead) June 13, 2017

But many jumped ship after the feminism chat, the majority of them rather understandably plumping for team Camilla.

if feminism is important to Camilla and Jonny isn't trying to understand that, she has every right to be upset #loveisland — isabelle (@isab3llebailey) June 14, 2017

But it's the fact that Jonny feels emasculated if a financially independent women is able to pay for a meal😕 #loveisland — Mishaaaa✨ (@Manisha_JLS) June 14, 2017

jonny not in the mood? i'm not in the mood to get paid less for the same job but sometimes ya just gotta deal with these things #LoveIsland — lil C 🌞 (@cafferinooo) June 14, 2017

On to the next one, I guess.

Love Island 2017: meet the contestants