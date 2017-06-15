The BBC has confirmed that Let It Shine won’t be returning next year – but this might not be the end of the talent search show.

Despite not returning in 2018, “the door is open” for the possibility of another series of the Gary Barlow-fronted BBC1 Saturday night show in the future.

Let It Shine saw Barlow joined by Dannii Minogue and Martin Kemp alongside guest judges like Lulu and Amber Riley as they searched for five boys to play the role of a band in a new touring musical based on the music of Take That.

A BBC spokesperson said, “Let it Shine was a great new format that performed well for BBC1 but it will not be returning in 2018.

“At its heart the show was about finding and nurturing new talent and giving five individuals the unique prize of roles in a brand new, year-long, touring theatre production and as such the door is open to the possibility of another series of Let It Shine in the future," they added.

“We would like to thank the cast and crew, all of whom brought professionalism, passion, joy and energy to the show.”

Gary Barlow’s representatives have also been contacted by RadioTimes.com.

The Band will launch in Manchester this September before touring the UK and coming to the West End. The BBC show came under fire after it was revealed that the winning group from Let It Shine would not actually have speaking parts in the new musical. However, the BBC said the talent show stars would still be "front and centre" in the new production.

Watch a promo for the musical featuring Let It Shine winners Five to Five below: