Perhaps it’s time to put those Doctor Who rumours to bed: Phoebe Waller-Bridge has a new show called Killing Eve in the works, and it has been announced that she has landed Sandra Oh to star in the title role.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the eight-part series is a dramatic thriller from BBC America about a psychopathic killer and the woman charged with hunting her down. Oh will play a bored security services operative who dreams of becoming a spy.

Waller-Bridge, who won a Bafta for her much-beloved series Fleabag, will serve as showrunner and executive producer.



“I am quivering with excitement about working with Sandra! I have been a huge fan of hers forever and am pinching myself that she is playing our Eve. She is going to be so badass in this role," she said.

Waller-Bridge’s next move has been hotly anticipated ever since her six-part dramedy Fleabag ended last year. She is also set to feature in the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo spin-off movie.

Killing Eve marks Oh’s first starring role in a TV series since she exited Grey’s Anatomy after 10 seasons, for which she won a Golden Globe.

The show will air in 2018.