Emmerdale's evil Pierce Harris has been arrested on suspicion of raping wife Rhona Goskirk, after she finally named him as her attacker to the police - but the twisted lawyer insists he's innocent and she's delusional.

Brave Rhona had already reported her rape and concealed the identity of who was responsible, but after tonight's double bill where her sick spouse returned to the village and assumed they could just carry on as if nothing happened, she finally revealed the truth to the police.

But as she re-lived her ordeal and found the courage to speak up, over in the backroom of the Woolie puppet-master Pierce was laying the groundwork to discredit Rhona by lying to her pals Paddy Kirk and Marlon Dingle that she'd relapsed back into drug addiction since being involved in last year's epic car crash, and that was the 'real' reason he left.

Completely taken in by persuasive Pierce, he convinced them Rhona had been lying to everybody for months and would say and do anything while in the grip of her addiction.

The police then turned up and arrested Pierce for suspicion of rape outside the pub - just as Rhona and Vanessa arrived back in the village to witness the scene. Declaring Rhona as 'delusional' as he was driven off to the police station, Paddy and Marlon confronted Rhona and accused her of lying to cover her drugs secret.

Having only heard that Pierce had been arrested for assault, the pals assumed Rhona was claiming her husband had hit her - but the fragile vet was forced to confess the truth as she finally admitted that Pierce raped her on their wedding day...

In the aftermath of Pierce's arrest, next week's episodes focus on the police inquiry and see Mr Harris return to the village to collect his belongings. Will the couple come face to face again? And has Pierce poured enough poison into people's ears to put Rhona in a bad enough light to the point where no one believes her?

