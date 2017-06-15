Who is Keanu?

Eldest son of new arrivals the Taylors, Keanu considers himself to be the man of the household as mum Karen is a single parent. Charming, easy-going and protective of his siblings Bernadette, Riley and Chatham (older daughter Chantelle left home and is yet to be cast), the handsome lad is set to cause a stir across Albert Square.

Where have you seen the actor before?

Danny Walters is best known for playing stroppy teenager Tiger Dyke in hit ITV comedy Benidorm from 2014. He's also appeared in an episode of Call the Midwife.

What's in store for the character?

"He's very mature for his age because there's been no father figure," shares Walters. "Keanu is a mechanic and is the only one bringing in any money. He's got morals and would do anything for his family. The Taylors will struggle, just when they think something is going right it gets taken away from them. As for a love interest, Keanu doesn't want to be tied down. He's got too much baggage."

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.